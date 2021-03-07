Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.