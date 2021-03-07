PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 3.32 $468.64 million $3.90 9.94 Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.49 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.55

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wells Fargo & Company 0 10 15 0 2.60

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.13, suggesting a potential downside of 24.90%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $33.78, suggesting a potential downside of 9.74%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 6.14% 0.86% Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26%

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture-backed businesses, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of October 14, 2020, it had 72 full-service branches located in the state of California, one branch in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch in Denver, Colorado; and loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

