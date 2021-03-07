Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $116.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $105.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $538.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $550.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $631.15 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $69.20. 416,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,588. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

