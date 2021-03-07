Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

