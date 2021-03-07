Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 1,720,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,446,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

