Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OVID. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,180 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $530,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

