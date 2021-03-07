Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting decent fourth-quarter results, OUTFRONT Media witnessed a 31.2% year-over-year decline in quarterly revenues. This was primarily due to the dwindling demand for its services and billboard displays. In the near term, its performance will likely continue to bear the brunt in the near term as outdoor travel has taken a hit amid the pandemic, leading to a dent in advertising expenditure. Hence, despite its geographically-diversified portfolio, solid presence in key markets and focus on the conversion of static billboard displays to digital ones, demand for the company’s assets are likely to remain subsided. Moreover, OUTFRONT Media’s sizeable debt position remains concerning and it remains vulnerable to credit risks in case of any downturn. Also, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of OUT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.