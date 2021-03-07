Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

