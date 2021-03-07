Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.