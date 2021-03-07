Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 49,796 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.