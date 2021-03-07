Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

