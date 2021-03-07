Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $270,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

