Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $269.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day moving average is $249.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

