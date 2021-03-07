Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 839 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $44.11 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.