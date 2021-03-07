Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,910 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $85.80 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $86.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

