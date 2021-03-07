Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 120,526 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,526 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,976,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,117,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 708,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:HWM opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

