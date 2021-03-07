Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 108 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,165. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $157.17 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

