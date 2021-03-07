Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,073 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

