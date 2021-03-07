Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

NYSE DY opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.