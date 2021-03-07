Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATI opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

