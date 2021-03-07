Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

