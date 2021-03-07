Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 34,211,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $71.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

