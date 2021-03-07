Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $10.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ORCL opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

