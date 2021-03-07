Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 150,000 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $283,392.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00.

NYSE CNR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

