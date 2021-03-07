Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $33.89 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 174,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 326,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 131,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,598,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,748. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

