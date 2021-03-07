Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $28.74 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $23.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,396,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,074,328. The firm has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

