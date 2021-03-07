Opium (OPIUM) Market Capitalization Hits $31.87 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $7.66 or 0.00015407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $476,766.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

