Opacity (OPCT) Price Up 45.1% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $53,629.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00459865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00077615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00458514 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

