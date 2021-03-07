Ontrak (OTRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Cowen lowered Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

