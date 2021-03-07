Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $833.83 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $833.83 million and $455.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00282057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013193 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

