OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.