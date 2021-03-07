Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $74.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

