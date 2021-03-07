Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will post ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 686,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $682.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

