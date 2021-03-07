Oder Investment Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,438,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $156.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $158.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

