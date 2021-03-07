Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 431 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 431 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.