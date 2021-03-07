Oder Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $85.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

