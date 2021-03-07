Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.75

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 197.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 77,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 102.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 233,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

