Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182.86 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $182.86 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 122.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00028189 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00214921 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

