NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $234,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 76.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

