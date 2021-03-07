nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

