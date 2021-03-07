Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NVG stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.