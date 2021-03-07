Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NVG stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.