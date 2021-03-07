Numeraire Price Tops $40.01 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $191.25 million and $9.48 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $40.01 or 0.00078726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00791114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

