NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. 3,409,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.