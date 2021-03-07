Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 58,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,341. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $335.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.