Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.71. Approximately 321,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 406,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,201 shares of company stock worth $299,994. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $17,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

