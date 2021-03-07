Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northern Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

