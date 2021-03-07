Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Buys A$40,360.00 in Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider John Richards acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.09 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,360.00 ($28,828.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$13.37.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

