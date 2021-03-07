Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $79.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $77.42. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $18.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $83.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AZO stock opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,180.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

