North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$18.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,450. Insiders have purchased a total of 829,403 shares of company stock worth $12,805,569 in the last three months.

TSE:NOA remained flat at $C$15.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.