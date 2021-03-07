Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post sales of $20.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.37 million and the lowest is $14.35 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $142.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.92 million to $177.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.51 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,933. The stock has a market cap of $474.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

